Muharram chand 2023: Islamic year likely to begin on July 18

Muharram chand 2023 – Met Department says new moon will be born on crossing conjunction point late at night on July 17.

The Muharram chand, which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, is likely to be sighted on July 18 (Tuesday), the PMD said.

Citing astronomical parameters, the Met Department said that the new moon would be born on the crossing conjunction point at 11:32pm on July 17 (Monday); therefore, the crescent will be sighted the next day.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is Slight Chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH on the evening of 18-07-2023 i.e. on 29th of Zilhaj, 1444 AH," the PMD said in a notification issued in this regard. The climatic record, which the Met Department also quoted, predicts that most of the country will see cloudy or partly cloudy weather today. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would convene in Quetta that evening, July 18, to sight the crescent, with Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad serving as its chairman.