Murtaza Wahab blames Hafiz Naeem for ruckus in KMC meeting

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed his displeasure on Monday after the Jamaat-e-Islami disrupted a session of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

A ruckus was created in the first city council meeting chaired by Wahab when members of the Jamaat-e-Islami members raising slogans against the mayor and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Wahab launched a broadside at the Jamaat-e-Islami, asserting that the party will not take the country out of crises. He rebuked Hafiz Naeem stating, “You are the emir of JI’s Karachi. Do not try to take over as the country’s emir. Kindly move ahead with a positive mindset”.

“Hafiz Naeem wants to see the upholding politics of allegations in the city,” he continued. “Don’t try to become a pharaoh (firaun). The era of firaun is now over,” he added. Wahab made it clear that everyone has been requested to contribute for the sake of Karachi’s development.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-rRehman, who lost to Wahab during the mayoral election, refuse to accept the legality of the city council meeting and termed it in violation of the rules and procedures.

Advertisement

“Today is the first meeting but I am sorry to say it is being run in violation of all procedures,” he said, adding that the mayoral election was held on June 15 and KMC budget was passed.

As Hafiz Saeed continued his speech, the microphone was turned off and slogans were raised by PPP members, resulting in complete chaos and ruckus in the municipality.

Murtaza Wahab said he was the mayor and Salman Murad was the deputy mayor. He dispelled the impression and vowed to serve the people of Karachi.

“I want PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami PTI to serve Karachi together. Time will tell who served and who did hypocrisy. Everyone is watching who wants to work and who wants to spoil the council meeting,” he said while taking a jibe at the PPP.

Wahab asked if the Jamaat-e-Islami wanteda solution to the problems facing Karachi and see the country develop.

“Do you want to see Karachi develop? I want us to work together. Whether it is the Jamaat-e-Islami workers, PPP workers, or PTI workers, all will work together,” he added.

Advertisement

“I want the meeting to be peaceful but these people don’t want it. The media will testify that I want the development of Karachi,” he said.