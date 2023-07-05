NAB Ord. empowers chairman to make anyone witness in case.

Sworn witness shall record testimony before Magistrate.

If sworn witness tries to hide anything, his pardon will be revoked.

ISLAMABAD: The detailed draft of the NAB Amendment Ordinance was received by Bol.

It is a crime to take gifts in return for giving someone a benefit.

Chairman NAB was also given the authority to make any person in the case a witness. A sworn witness shall record his testimony before the Magistrate, says the ordinance

If the sworn witness tries to hide anything, his pardon will be revoked, it says and adds that in case of cancellation of the pardon, the testimony of the promised pardon witness can also be used against him, says the ordinance.

If the case is proved to be false and made in bad faith, the person making the case can be punished with imprisonment for up to three years.

The ordinance says NAB will be able to detain the accused for thirty days instead of fourteen, adding that

Chairman NAB will also be able to hire any lawyer to pursue the case.

The Ordinance Amendment NAB will be known as Ordinance Two Thousand and Twenty Three

NAB Amendment Ordinance 2023 will come into effect immediately.