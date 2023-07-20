NADRA Reveals Online Passport Renewal Facility – Check How to Apply

The Passport Directorate and NADRA have joined forces with DG & IP to introduce a new program that allows people to renew their passports online.

In the country, only Pakistani applicants are allowed to apply for passport renewal. However, overseas applicants have the advantage of using the Online MRP Web Portal to avail various renewal services, which include reprinting due to damage, applying for a new passport for newborns, reprinting lost passports, renewing expired passports, and making partial modifications for newly married female applicants.

Online Passport Renewal Requirements

The following documents must be required at the time of application.

A photograph of up to 5MB in size.

Filled Fingerprint form.

Supporting documents vary depending on the age and category.

Valid credit card for online payment.

Online Application

Follow these given steps to apply online.

Press the ‘Get Started’ button.

Register your account via email as well as SMS code. For overseas Pakistanis, the code will be sent via email only.

Enter your address for passport delivery.

Now pay the fees via credit card/debit card (Visa/Master only).

Enter your personal details.

Fill in the present and permanent addresses.

Now upload your photograph.

Download the form and do not forget to capture the 4 fingerprints required by the system.

You need to set the scanner at 600 DPI, JPEG/JPG, and Grayscale. Now scan the form and upload it.

Review the information and submit it.

It is important to note that there is no refund policy. In addition, users registered in the Pak-identity system can directly log in through their username and password.

Follow the link.

https://onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk/