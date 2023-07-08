Nation will give mandate to PML-N in 2023 elections: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the nation will once again give its verdict to the PML-N in 2023 election and remedy the injustice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to reporters in his native Narowal, the PML-N leader said he is departing for China to attend a special Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on the 10th anniversary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister said the ten-year performance of CPEC will be reviewed and discussed with the Chinese leadership on the future course of action. “We will make CPEC the engine of development of Pakistan again,” he said, adding that they will promote the project within the industrial sector after the next elections.

He said Pakistan is in the midst of a political crisis today and the uncertainty arose after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as it destroyed the development process. He said the conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif are being finally revealed.

“All characters who were enemies of Nawaz Sharif and illegally disqualified him in 2017 through a conspiracy are testifying his innocence,” he added. “Today, one character after another is saying that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy”

In a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the minister said those who insulted the martyrs on May 9, attacked army installations, and campaigned against the count becoming a tool of the enemy, also attempted to stop the aid and derail the IMF programme.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed confidence that the nation will give its mandate to PML-N in 2023 elections as it was given in 2013 to put the country on the path of development again.

He said the main challenge is maintaining political stability as the economic recovery process is linked. He said no one will create obstacles in the path of political stability for their narrow vested interests. He said that opposition politicians and the judiciary will understand it.

He said it is the responsibility of the nation to protect the path of economic recovery and oppose those creating political mischief. “Pakistan was ready for take-off in 2018. By conspiring and imposing an inept to run the country, they sank the raft of Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N will step down from the government after the term expires and a caretaker government will be formed. He said the ECP will conduct the election according to the schedule as it is the need of the hour so that the newly-elected government can implement reforms with a five-year mandate.