National Assembly to be dissolved before August 12: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the National Assembly would be dissolved before August 12 in consultation with the allied parties.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said according to the constitution and law, it was responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce date for the next elections.

Shehbaz Sharif said the decision about Caretaker Prime Minister will be taken in consultation with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and before that he would consult all allied parties and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

He said the Caretaker Prime Minister should be impartial so that nobody can raise objection on the result of next elections.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said seat adjustment is possible in the elections with the allied parties.

Advertisement

He said PML-N has formed a committee, comprising Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and others to take decisions in this regard.

He said Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate of PML-N for the post of Prime Minister.