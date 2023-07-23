Nawaz again reaches London after visiting S. Arabia, UAE  

LONDON: Leader of PML-N Mian Nawaz Sharif has again reached London from Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz Sharif’s visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia spanned four weeks.

Nawaz met the leadership of the PPP in Dubai during his visit.

He also performed Umrah and paid a visit to Roza-e-Rasul.

Meanwhile, sources said that the former president will soon leave Dubai for London on a two-day visit but the visit can be extended further.

Sources said that the Zardari-Nawaz meeting is a continuation of the early meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Both the leaders will discuss matters related to the dissolution of assemblies, caretaker setup, and the name of the caretaker prime minister candidate.

Last week, former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister received both leaders on their arrival, a PM Office statement said. In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that assemblies will dissolve in August after the completion of their tenure. He said that the preparation for the elections have been commenced and the assemblies will dissolve in August.

He stated PDM led government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.