Nawaz Sharif tasks PM Shehbaz to address Maulana Fazl’s reservations

ISLAMABAD: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has tasked Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif to address the reservation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister will meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman today and discuss the political situation and preparations for the next general elections. PM Shehbaz Sharif will also take Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence regarding the strategy of the ruling alliance regarding the general elections.

Nawaz Sharif decided to placate disgruntled Maulana Fazlur Rahman who has expressed his displeasure after not being taken into confidence regarding the recent meeting in Dubai.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed displeasure with allied parties notably the PML-N and PPP for not taking him into confidence over the meetings in Dubai.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari held crucial meetings in Dubai before Eid-ul-Azha and discussed the political situation and matters regarding the general elections.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the JUI-F chief said he was displeased over not being taken into confidence regarding the meeting in Dubai.

“PML-N is a part of PDM but did not take into confidence regarding the meeting in Dubai. We were not consulted for taking such a big step,” he said.

The PDM chief said the tenure of the federal government will be completed after one month. He said the prime minister has clarified to leave the government after the term ends and head towards general elections.