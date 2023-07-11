NCA scandal: NAB summons PTI Chairman on July 13

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has widened its investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan pertaining to the £190 million scandal.

The bureau summoned the former prime minister to appear before a combined investigation team on July 13. NAB has issued the notice that was received by lawyer Ali Ejaz Buttar.

NAB has asked the PTI chairman to provide documents related to the matters of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) along with its registration documents. He has also been asked to come along with revenue documents of his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and Bani Gala property in Islamabad.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appeared before the anti-graft watchdog at its Rawalpindi office for the investigations of the Toshakhana case and £190 million settlement case.

According to reports, they presented some documents before the combined investigation teams (CIT) of both cases. The PTI chief was questioned about the gifts retained and sold during his tenure as prime minister. The former first lady was asked about the matters of Al-Qadir University and land acquisition.

Imran Khan remains entangled in several cases including the graft cases related to the state gift depository and multi-million pounds settlement with UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

On May 23, Imran Khan joined the probe in £190m scandal and appeared before the NAB for the first time along with his wife Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan has been asked to respond to 20 questions regarding the transfer of £190m from the United Kingdom. He was earlier summoned on May 18 in a ‘personal capacity’ but he did not show up.