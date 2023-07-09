NDMA issues ‘low flood’ warning in River Ravi after India releases water

NDMA warned of low-level floods in Jassar region of Punjab.

It said approx 65,000 cusecs of water is expected within 20-24 hours.

Flood relief camps have been established along banks of River Ravi.

LAHORE: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a fresh warning on “low floods” in River Ravi after India released approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.

The NDMA asked the administration and the relevant departments in the vulnerable area to enhance preparedness as it warned that the main deluge of approximately 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach the area in the next 20 to 24 hours.

The authority said this may lead to low floods in the floodplain areas of Punjab’s Jassar region. Last year, the Indian authorities released 173,000 cusecs of water into the River Ravi. It said the likely impact said per flood limits of River Ravi at Jassar said a “low flood” is expected in the floodplain areas.

The authority stated that the local administration is vigilantly monitoring the situation until July 20. It further advised the public to stay informed and follow guidelines from the relevant administration.

Gujrat deputy commissioner said high flood in Gujrat could affect 59 villages – a seasonal phenomenon after monsoon downpours in the river’s catchment area.

The Chenab River is flowing at 122,000 cusecs at Marala with low-level flood and there is a possibility that 170,000 cusecs of water will flow in the coming 24 hours. Similarly, water was flowing at 63,000 cusecs near Nowshera.

The Irrigation Department has said that the water situation in the Sutlej River is normal. It said that the water inflow at Islam Headworks is 3319 cusecs while the outflow is 2335 cusecs. The district administration says that low-lying area residents are being warned about possible flooding.

Meanwhile, the local administration and relief agencies have made arrangements to deal with any untoward situation. The water level has increased in River Ravi while flood warnings have been issued in Hafizabad and Narowal, and relief camps have been set up at various places along rivers and canals.

Moreover, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal, with a risk of flooding in River Sutlej and associated tributaries including Bhimber, Deg, Palkho and Basantar.