NEPRA extends K-Electric’s license for six months

ISLAMABAD: National Electricity Power Regularity Authority (NEPRA) has extended K-Electric’s license for six months.

The Nepra spokesperson informed the media that the 20-year license period of K Electric ended on Thursday.

An application had been filed in April for the renewal of the electrical license of K.

The spokesperson said earlier that the license had been renewed for three months. Nepra has asked the partners for details regarding the renewal of K Electric’s license.

However, it was again informed that the license of K Electric has been renewed for six months, Nepra will complete the hearing in this period and a decision will be taken to renew the license of K Electric.

Nepra has also asked for suggestions from the partners regarding the renewal of the license of K Electric. K Electric applied for license renewal in April.

It is pertinent to mention here that in February, KE CEO Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi said that the company had applied for a non-exclusive distribution licence after its current distribution exclusivity was going to end in June this year.

The request for power distribution unbundling will end KE’s monopoly in Karachi and may attract other market players to invest.

“KE itself wanted to operate in a competitive environment along with other power sector market players, rather than having monopolistic distribution licence,” Alvi had said.

He was of the view that Pakistan has to shift towards indigenous sources of power production in future.

“We must ensure that the next generation is transitioned to indigenous fuel as it is not in our interest to buy expensive fuel, for which all partners must contribute.

Before the summer of 2023, he continued, KE would have 900 megawatts of electricity available by way of billions of rupees investment.