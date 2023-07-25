NEPRA increases basic tariff up to Rs7.50/unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electrical Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the government’s proposal to implement the increase in basic electricity tariff to be applied from July 1. Increase will also be included in August bills.

NEPRA has approved increase in basic tariff of electricity up to Rs.7.50 per unit.

However, lifeline customers will be exempted from the increase in electricity prices. There will be no price increase for protected customers up to 200 units per month.

The monthly tariff from one to 100 units will be increased by Rs.3 to Rs.16.48.

Monthly tariff from 101 to 200 units will be Rs 22.95 with an increase of Rs 4.

From 201 to 300 units per month, the tariff will be increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 27.14.

Monthly tariff for 301 to 400 units will be Rs.6.50 to Rs.32.03.

Monthly tariff for 401 to 500 units will be Rs 7.50 to Rs 35.24.

Monthly tariff of 501 to 600 units will be increased by Rs 7.50 to Rs 36.66.

Monthly tariff for 501 to 600 units will be Rs 7.50 to Rs 37.80.

The tariff for more than 700 units per month will be Rs. 7.50 and Rs. 42.72.

After sales tax, the maximum per unit tariff will be Rs.50.41

Lifeline customers up to 50 units per month will be charged Rs 3.95 per unit.

Rs 7.74 per unit will remain for Lifeline customers from 51 to 100 units per month

For protected customers from one to 100 units, Rs 7.74 per unit will be maintained

Rs 10.06 per unit will remain for protected customers from 101 to 200 units per month.