New fleet of buses arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: The Transport Department of Sindh government will start new public bus routes as a new fleet of buses has arrived in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon said the new buses will allow further ease, access and mobility for the public.

In a tweet, he said more buses will arrive in Karachi till in August or October.

“Good news, once again! New fleet of Buses arrived in karachi, which will allow the start of new routes in just a few days by the Transport Department government of Sindh allowing further ease, access and mobility for the public. To add further, more buses will be arriving in Karachi within the months of August and October furthering our Sindh Government’s mission in the transport sector and Peoples Party promises and services to the public,” he tweeted.