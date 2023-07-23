Nine die in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Nine people were killed and seven injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 48 hours.

According to PDMA-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seventy four houses were also damaged due to heavy rains.

All the relevant departments including PDMA, Rescue-1122 are alert to tackle any untoward situation in rain affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched necessary relief goods and dry ration to the flood-affected families in Chitral.

On the other hand, rescue and relief operations are continuing by the security forces after the communication system was affected in Swat Dir and Chitral due to heavy rains.

The communication system in the nearby areas in Dir turned faulty after the water level in the Panjkora River rose due to heavy rains. Shringal-Kumrat road in tehsil Kalkot was badly affected due to landslides, whereas an under-construction bridge in Shamsi Khan area was damaged.

The security forces are mobilized with heavy machinery to maintain traffic in the area after damage to affected roads and bridges. A key bridge between Chitral and Bonny areas was washed away due to heavy rains. The security forces, through an immediate rescue operation, ensured traffic by constructing an alternate route.

Similarly, security forces are also carrying out rescue operations in Swat and Shangla, and communication systems and damaged roads are being restored in the affected areas.

Besides, the security forces are also actively providing food and drinking water to the people in the rain-hit areas of Swat, Dir, and Chitral.

The security forces will continue to play the role of vanguard to protect and serve the people of Pakistan.