No date finalized for Nawaz Sharif’s return: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the return date of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will be announced soon.

There has been intense speculation on the return of the former premier as the government is set to complete its tenure next month and elections are expected to be held later this year. The PML-N has also instructed party workers to prepare for Sharif’s return.

In an informal conversation with a journalist, the federal minister said there will be a formal announcement of Nawaz Sharif’s return, but no date has been finalized yet.

Regarding the case against the PTI chairman, the minister said, “It is too early to say anything about whether the PTI chairman will be convicted or disqualified. It is not known whether the conviction will be before or after the election.”

He said they do not want to give importance to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed by arresting him. He said those PTI workers who were not involved in the May 9 incident should not be held responsible.

Rana Sanaullah said all political parties within the PDM coalition will contest elections separately from their respective platforms. He said the PML-N will not form an electoral alliance with any political party.

He said PML-N will win atleast 100 National Assembly seats and 200 Provincial Assembly seats in Punjab. He said all parties need to reach an agreement on conducting the census again.

He expressed concern that the Afghan soil is involved in terrorist activities. He said the question remains whether the Afghan government is unwilling or unable to stop the attacks.

He said the judiciary has to decide on the allegations against the Additional Sessions Judge and judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

He said the government will approach the Supreme Court to get 190 million pounds back. He was referring to the NCA corruption case involving the PTI chief and a media tycoon. He said under the present circumstances, there is no hope that their appeal will be accepted.

Replying to a question regarding the presence of the missing journalist, he said, “Where is Imran Riaz, God knows best. His family has not contacted us. If they contact us, we are ready to help.”