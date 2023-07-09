No evidence Alamgir Tareen was murdered: police sources

Police have recorded the statement of Alamgir Tareen’s fiancé

Police sources said there is no evidence Tareen was murdered.

Alamgir Tareen committed suicide by shooting himself in the head

LAHORE: Police have started investigating the alleged suicide of Alamgir Tareen, the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen.

In this regard, police have recorded the statement of Alamgir Tareen’s fiancé, whom he was he expected to marry within a few months later this year.

The woman reportedly told police that she had been speaking with Alamgir on the phone from 4:30 to 4:30 that evening before he took the drastic step. The woman revealed to the investigation police that there were routine conversations on calls between them.

Alamgir allegedly committed suicide in Lahore on the same day between one and two o'clock. The scope of the investigation will be further expanded after the forensic and post-mortem report.

In a shocking incident, Alamgir Tareen passed away after allegedly committing suicide by shooting himself in the head, officials and family members said.

Police said Alamgir allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Gulberg area. His family found his body in a pool of blood in his room when he did not open the door that morning.

Alamgir had left a hand-written suicide note citing health reasons and taking steroids as the reason for inflicting self-harm. According to the family, the 63-year-old Alamgir was single but was going to marry his fiancé this December.

His family said Alamgir didn’t come out of his room till 10 AM when his domestic worker arrived on duty. The servant peeked into the room through a window to find him “covered in blood” and immediately informed Jahangir Tareen.

Alamgir was the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans. He established a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab.