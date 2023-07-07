Ogra takes notice of increase in price of LPG

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has taken notice of increase in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the spokesperson of the authority said on Friday.

The Ogra has directed oil marketing companies to ensure the sale of LPG at notified rate. Moreover, provincial and divisional government have also been contacted and asked them to control the LPG price, Spokesperson Imran Ghauri said.

The Ogra asked the OMCs to take solid steps to curb illegal and overpriced sale of the utility.

The authority further asked the OMCs to instruct the distributors to prominently display the price at the time supply and sale, Ghauri said.

He added that all outlets have been directed to ensure exhibit the price list.