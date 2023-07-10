Over 100 MQM-L supporters booked for carrying out rally

KARACHI: Police on Monday booked more than 100 people for taking out a rally on behalf of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Police have nominated founder of the MQM-L too in the case. Names of 39 suspects are mentioned in the case, said police claiming that four people were arrested during the rally.

Police said a case was lodged on behalf of the state at Zaman Town police station.

On the other hand, sources said 20 people were arrested in the raids carried out by rangers and police against supporters of MQM-L in Korangi district. Interrogation from the arrested suspects was underway, said police adding that their statements could lead to arrest of other suspects as well.

Sources said those who took law into their hands were being identified through footages also.