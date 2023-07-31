Over $25 bn investment made in Pakistan under CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the documents signed on Monday were aimed at further enhancing economic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister said under the CPEC, more than twenty-five billion dollars’ worth of investment has taken place in Pakistan’s power and hydel sector, road infrastructure and public transport.

He said we are now entering the second phase of the CPEC which will envisage investments in sectors such as agriculture and information technology.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is absolutely ready to contribute towards Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny of progress and prosperity. He said both ML-1 and Karachi circular railway projects are of immense importance, expressing the confidence that both the sides will successfully achieve these and many other projects.

He was confident that this will help Pakistan stand on its own feet. He said we will emulate the Chinese model of development to achieve peace and prosperity in the country.

The prime minister said both Pakistan and China enjoy a unique relationship. He said we are all weather friends, iron brothers and this friendship will continue and will not tolerate any obstacles in its way.