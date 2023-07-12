Pakistan cleared IMF exam due to prayers of Haji Sanaullah: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and millions of Pakistanis who recently performed Hajj for their prayers for successfully completing the tough examination by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Shaheen Chowk Flyover in Islamabad, the prime minister highlighted the challenges of the IMF programme, emphasizing that it required collective efforts to save the country.

He attributed the successful outcome of the IMF programme to the prayers of millions of Pakistanis. “I am not just sure but convinced that the prayers Haji Sanaullah and millions of Pakistan helped us pass the tough IMF exam,” he said

He added that despite political considerations, the government accepted the tough conditions for the betterment of the nation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned that Pakistan’s economic recovery programme was being prepared with the active participation of the armed forces in economic revival.

He said the country would now resume its journey of development and prosperity. “We will promote agriculture, information technology and other sectors. Pakistan will not only shed the debt burden but also emerge as a powerful country very soon.”

Speaking about the 9th May incidents, the prime minister said what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) done on that day the enemy even could not do.

He said the PTI’s Imran Niazi was bent on ruining the economy as evident from his willful deviation from the IMF agreement. He wanted the country to default, but with the blessings of Almighty and efforts of the coalition government, such an eventuality was averted, the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz said not a single corruption scandal had been reported during the current government’s tenure of over one year, rather billions of rupees were saved by reaching big deals such as the import of wheat and the agreement of a nuclear power project with China.

He pledged to the nation that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, if given the mandate in the next general elections, the PML-N would utilize all available resources to bring the country out of the economic crisis.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah commended the prime minister for his commitment to serving the people, noting a shift away from politics driven by arrogance and pride.

He stated that the era of false narratives and arrogance have come to an end and attempts by the PTI were aimed at pushing the country towards default. The ‘politics of arrogance’ have been buried forever, he added.

Despite the significant challenges faced in just one year, Sanaullah acknowledged the prime minister’s ability to navigate a tough time with the IMF.