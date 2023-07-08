Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Zahidan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Zahidan, resulting in the loss of lives of two Iranian security personnel.

“We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran in this common fight against the scourge of terrorism.

Two Iranian policemen and four assailants were killed during a grenade attack and gun battle in the city of Zahidan.

“Four unidentified armed individuals attacked and entered police station Number 16 of Zahedan,” Iranian state media reported, quoting the province’s deputy head of security Alireza Marhamati.

The attackers used grenades to blast open the gates of the police station, and an exchange of fire occurred. Two policemen were killed in the ensuing clash, said Sistan-Balochistan Police Chief Doustali Jalilian.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in the statement that all four terrorists who attacked the police station in Zahedan had been killed.

Armed assailants hurled grenades to force their way into the police station, the statement said. Iranian security officials also refused reports suggesting that the incident was a suicide attack.