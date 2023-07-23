Pakistan embraces UN chief’s new agenda to enhance global peacebuilding efforts

The agenda comes amidst a challenging global landscape.

The ambassador emphasizes that achieving lasting peace requires preventing global clashes between major powers.

The New Agenda for Peace presents twelve concrete proposals in five priority areas.

Pakistan has expressed its strong support and appreciation for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ New Agenda for Peace, considering it a bold and timely initiative.

These threats include the use and threat of force against the UN Charter, the proliferation of conventional and non-conventional weapons, conflicts, foreign occupation, terrorism, intolerance, environmental impacts, poverty, inequality, and injustice.

The first focuses on preventing conflicts and addressing geopolitical divisions through diplomacy and investments in regional security architectures.

The second centers on prevention methods that tackle all forms of violence, emphasizing mediation, human rights, women’s participation in decision-making, and the interconnectedness of sustainable development, climate action, and peace.

The third area advocates for updating peacekeeping operations to adapt to the complexities of modern conflicts. The fourth priority emphasizes preventing the weaponization of emerging technologies like AI and autonomous weapons systems through responsible innovation and global governance.

Finally, the fifth area calls for urgent reforms to enhance collective security through improvements to the Security Council, General Assembly, UN disarmament machinery, and the Peacebuilding Commission.

In conclusion, the New Agenda for Peace, along with other policy briefs on Transforming Education and UN 2.0, aims to support Member States’ deliberations in preparation for the Summit of the Future in 2024.

Pakistan, along with other like-minded countries, seeks to reflect these fundamental preconditions for peace in the summit’s outcome.

