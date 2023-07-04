Pakistan Govt calls for nationwide protests on 7 July against Quran desecration in Sweden

As per an official statement from the governing party, the Prime Minister has called upon the entire nation, including all political parties, to join the protests as a collective effort to send a powerful message to those responsible for the desecration. Furthermore, he has instructed his party to actively participate in the protests and organize rallies nationwide. Additionally, the Prime Minister has decided to hold a joint session of Parliament on Thursday to develop a national plan of action in response to the incident in Sweden. He emphasized the importance of expressing the nation’s sentiments through parliamentary channels and urged for the passing of a joint resolution during the session.

The Prime Minister emphasized that honoring the Holy Quran is an integral part of faith, and the entire nation stands united in this regard. He expressed concern that misguided individuals were promoting an agenda of Islamophobia, creating a negative trend. The Prime Minister called upon peace-loving nations and leaders worldwide, who believe in coexistence, to actively oppose and counter the forces that propagate Islamophobia and religious biases.

He stated that those who resort to violence and target religions, revered figures, beliefs, and ideas pose a significant threat to global peace. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among nations that prioritize peaceful, balanced, and interfaith harmony to combat such trends and incidents.

During a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran, with the entire ummah (Muslim community), the government, and the people of Pakistan standing in solidarity. He demanded immediate action against the perpetrator and called upon the Swedish government to address the issue of hateful narratives against the Muslim population. The Prime Minister commended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for promptly convening a meeting on this issue, expressing Pakistan’s support for the OIC’s decisions in the hope of preventing such incidents in the future.

Following the burning incident of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an emergency meeting on Sunday. During the meeting, the OIC stressed the importance of taking collective measures to prevent such acts of desecration. They also highlighted the need to utilize international law as a tool to combat religious hatred and intolerance.