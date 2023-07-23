Pakistan in contact for repatriation of Pakistanis detained in Libya: FO

Pakistan in contact for repatriation of Pakistanis detained in Libya: FO

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan in contact for repatriation of Pakistanis detained in Libya: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Advertisement

Pakistan’s Mission in Libya is in contact with International Organization for Migration for early repatriation of Pakistani nationals detained at Benghazi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on the instructions of the Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires in Tripoli, Ashiq Ali, visited the detention center in Benghazi and met with detainees of Pakistani origin. He also provided them food and basic necessities.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Mission is also in contact with the United Nations medical team for routine medical check-ups and provision of medicines to the detainees.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story