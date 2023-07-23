Pakistan in contact for repatriation of Pakistanis detained in Libya: FO

Pakistan’s Mission in Libya is in contact with International Organization for Migration for early repatriation of Pakistani nationals detained at Benghazi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on the instructions of the Foreign Minister, Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires in Tripoli, Ashiq Ali, visited the detention center in Benghazi and met with detainees of Pakistani origin. He also provided them food and basic necessities.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Mission is also in contact with the United Nations medical team for routine medical check-ups and provision of medicines to the detainees.