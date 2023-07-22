Pakistan, Iran agree to jointly confront Islamophobia

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke with his Iranian counterpart.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, and agreed to work together to confront the menace of Islamophobia.

In a tweet on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and discussed issues of mutual interest.

“We jointly expressed our strong condemnation of the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden,” he said. “I underlined that such Islamophobic incidents incite religious intolerance, hatred and incitement and cannot be justified under any pretext.”

Pakistan and Iran resolved to work together and with other OIC states in confronting and combatting the menace of Islamophobia. They also discussed other areas of bilateral interest.

Earlier Iran and Pakistan held the sixth joint consular commission meeting following an eight-year hiatus, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting is co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and Pakistan’s Deputy Interior Minister Syed Ali Murtaza in the Iranian capital Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed important consular issues, including implementing bilateral judicial agreements on the convicts’ transfer and criminals’ extradition and expanding judicial cooperation.

They also talked about improving cooperation between the police and border guards of both countries as well as promoting scientific and academic exchanges. The fifth joint consular commission meeting of Iran and Pakistan was held in Islamabad in April 2015.