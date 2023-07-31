ISLAMABAD: The “Pakistan Minerals Summit” is going to be held in Islamabad on Tuesday (tomorrow) to explore and capitalize vast potential of the mining and minerals industry in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said there are three main objectives of launching mineral revolution, which is aimed at unveiling a new policy regarding mining and mineral exploration in the country.

He said under this revolution, we will first initiate mining process and later turn to smelting and at the end we will go towards making value added goods and elements, for which the government will establish small industrial units in Balochistan and an industrial zone in Gwadar.

He said Pakistan is blessed with abundance of natural resources and even its mineral shell has worth of 6.1 Trillion dollars.

Musadik Malik said the government has also planned to go from “Red Tape to Red Carpet” to end red-tapism in implementation of the development projects.

He said we will also harmonize the laws pertaining to mine and mineral development and even make new legislation in this connection.

The Minister of State said we will ensure highest standards of ensuring health and safety and environment protection along with initiating deregulation of mining process.

He said the government will warmly welcome foreign investment in the mines and mineral sector and give fiscal incentives to the foreign investment companies.

Musadik Malik said the entire policy regarding mines and mineral will be implemented under one window operation through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He said the political and military leadership of the country is committed to bring mineral revolution and provide safety and security to the foreign investors.

The “Pakistan Minerals Summit” with theme ‘Dust to Development: Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’ will bring together international investors, mining industry giants, corporate leaders, and government stakeholders to create a roadmap for tapping into the tremendous mineral riches the country offers today.