Edition: English
Pakistan Railways Plans to Transition Its Network to Solar Power

Articles
  • Pakistan Railways to shift network to solar energy.
  • Transition to solar energy aims to eliminate economic burden.
  • Mohenjo Daro Express to be restored from July 20.
The management of Pakistan Railways has made the strategic decision to transition the railway network to solar energy as a means to alleviate the economic burden faced by the organization.

On Wednesday, the CEO of Pakistan Railways announced that, as per the instructions of Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the Mohenjo Daro Express will be reinstated starting from July 20th.

According to a statement shared by Pakistan Railways on social media, the Mohenjo Daro Express will consist of eight economy coaches and will operate through Dadu and Habib Kot.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways further stated that if the Mohenjo Daro Express proves successful, the restoration of the Bolan Express will be considered. However, the commercial viability of running the Khushal Khan Khattak Express is yet to be determined. The CEO emphasized that transitioning the railway network to solar energy is a crucial step towards alleviating the economic burden.

