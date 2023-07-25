Pakistan Ranks 3rd in the World for Most Internet Shutdowns in 2023

According to a recent report from Surfshark, a VPN and cyber security provider, Pakistan had some of the strictest internet restrictions in the first half of 2023.

Out of 42 new internet restrictions worldwide, three of them were imposed in Pakistan during a six-month analysis. The Internet Shutdown Tracker documented these restrictions, which were put in place after the arrest of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on May 9.

During this period, the use of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube was curtailed in Pakistan. There were also multiple instances of temporary cellular network interruptions throughout the country for several days following the arrest.

According to the Surfshark report, Pakistan comes third after Iran and India in terms of countries with the most internet restrictions enforced in the first half of 2023. Asia remains the central region where most of these internet shutdowns have occurred.

Iran experienced the highest number of internet disruptions during this period, with 14 incidents. All of these took place in Zahedan amid Friday protests sparked by the Zahedan massacre.

Advertisement

Moreover, India followed closely behind Iran with nine confirmed instances, most of which happened during various protest events.

Advertisement The report mentions two more cases of the internet being shut down in the region of ‘Jammu and Kashmir,’ which were ordered by the Indian government. If we add these instances to India’s tally, there have been a total of 11 internet shutdowns in the country within six months. Advertisement Out of the 45 new disruptions during this period, 30 were triggered by people expressing their disagreement over social and political issues. This study highlights the crucial role of the internet as the main platform for sharing essential information during times of civil unrest. Advertisement Also Read Twitter’s New Job Listings Tool for Verified Organizations Verified organizations can post job openings on their profiles. Job postings direct... To stay informed about current events, Please like us our social media pages: Advertisement Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Advertisement