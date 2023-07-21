Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Advertisement

Pakistan has condemned in the “strongest possible terms” yet another Islamophobic act of public desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that permission to carry out premeditated and provocative acts of religious hatred cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest.

The spokesperson said that international law categorically obliged states to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

She reiterated Pakistan’s call on the international community to unequivocally condemn these Islamophobic acts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story