Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan has condemned in the “strongest possible terms” yet another Islamophobic act of public desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that permission to carry out premeditated and provocative acts of religious hatred cannot be justified under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest.

The spokesperson said that international law categorically obliged states to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief.

She reiterated Pakistan’s call on the international community to unequivocally condemn these Islamophobic acts.