Pakistan, US agree to further strengthen economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have reiterated the desire to further strengthen their bilateral trade and economic ties.

The resolve was expressed during meeting of Deputy Under Secretary of the US Department of Treasury Brent Neiman and US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome with Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister apprised them of economic policies and programs of the government to set the economy from stability to growth.

He highlighted the deep rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts and thanked the US administration and Department of Treasury for their role in the conclusion of agreement with the IMF.

Brent Neiman appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan in implementing timely reforms in the fiscal as well as monetary policy.

He further stressed on continuity of these actions and policies to keep Pakistan on a positive economic trajectory.

Brent Neiman also highlighted the importance of economic and trade relations between the US and Pakistan and termed Pakistan a significant partner of the United States.

He also appreciated the exports potential of Pakistan.