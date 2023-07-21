Pakistan Weather Updates: Met Office predicts rain with wind, thundershower

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy-falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-five,Gilgit twenty-two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.

National Disaster Management Authority has warned that moderate flooding is expected in Chenab River at Khanki and Qadirabad. In a statement on Thursday, NDMA said that according to the data of the Flood Forecasting Division and the Punjab Irrigation Department, the water flow at Jassar region in Ravi River is also likely to go up to 100,000 cusecs. Advertisement The authority warned that there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas near to the river. It also warned that there is a risk of landslides in the mountainous areas and a possibility of increase in water flow in the rivers and streams of Gilgit-Baltistan. It warned that Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) is also expected in GB.