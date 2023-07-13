Pakistan’s Historic Embassy Building in Washington Sold for $7.1 Million

State Bank Reports Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Surpass $9.83 Billion
Pakistan has successfully sold its historic embassy’ building in Washington, D.C. The property, previously used as a chancery, had been vacant since 2003 and lost its diplomatic status in 2018. The building’s assessed value increased due to local government taxes and a downgrade in property classification.
In an auction, Pakistani businessman Hafeez Khan emerged as the highest bidder, acquiring the building for $7.1 million, surpassing the initial offer of $6.8 million.
The sale of the building serves as a means for Pakistan to generate revenue and alleviate financial burdens. Moreover, the transaction improves embassy security, eliminating potential risks associated with an empty property.
