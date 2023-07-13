Pakistan’s Historic Embassy Building in Washington Sold for $7.1 Million

Historic embassy building in Washington, D.C., sold by Pakistan for $7.1 million.

Building had been vacant since 2003 and lost diplomatic status in 2018.

Sale generates revenue for Pakistan and enhances embassy security.

Advertisement

Pakistan has successfully sold its historic embassy’ building in Washington, D.C. The property, previously used as a chancery, had been vacant since 2003 and lost its diplomatic status in 2018. The building’s assessed value increased due to local government taxes and a downgrade in property classification.

In an auction, Pakistani businessman Hafeez Khan emerged as the highest bidder, acquiring the building for $7.1 million, surpassing the initial offer of $6.8 million.

The sale of the building serves as a means for Pakistan to generate revenue and alleviate financial burdens. Moreover, the transaction improves embassy security, eliminating potential risks associated with an empty property.

Also Read State Bank Reports Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Surpass $9.83 Billion Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rise to $9.83 billion. State Bank of Pakistan...