Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan’s Historic Embassy Building in Washington Sold for $7.1 Million

Pakistan’s Historic Embassy Building in Washington Sold for $7.1 Million

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan’s Historic Embassy Building in Washington Sold for $7.1 Million

Pakistan’s Historic Embassy Building in Washington Sold for $7.1 Million

Advertisement
  • Historic embassy building in Washington, D.C., sold by Pakistan for $7.1 million.
  • Building had been vacant since 2003 and lost diplomatic status in 2018.
  • Sale generates revenue for Pakistan and enhances embassy security.
Advertisement

Pakistan has successfully sold its historic embassy’ building in Washington, D.C. The property, previously used as a chancery, had been vacant since 2003 and lost its diplomatic status in 2018. The building’s assessed value increased due to local government taxes and a downgrade in property classification.

In an auction, Pakistani businessman Hafeez Khan emerged as the highest bidder, acquiring the building for $7.1 million, surpassing the initial offer of $6.8 million.

The sale of the building serves as a means for Pakistan to generate revenue and alleviate financial burdens. Moreover, the transaction improves embassy security, eliminating potential risks associated with an empty property.

Also Read

State Bank Reports Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Surpass $9.83 Billion
State Bank Reports Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Surpass $9.83 Billion

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rise to $9.83 billion. State Bank of Pakistan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story