PDMA issues alert after India releases water in River Sutlej

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert India also released water in River Sutlej.

The authority said India released 70,614 cusecs of water from Harike headworks in the Sutlej River. The water will enter Pakistani territory by tonight from Kasur Ganda Singh district.

PDMA has directed the Deputy Commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Wahari, Pakpattan and Vehari to complete the advance arrangements. DG PDMA Imran Qureshi ordered to set up relief camps in all districts and take steps to ensure that people are evacuated to safe places.

He said the safety of the lives of people and property should be ensured through advance arrangements. He urged people to avoid going near urban rivers and canals.

Earlier The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a fresh warning on “low floods” in River Ravi after India released approximately 185,000 cusecs of water from the Ujh Barrage.

The NDMA asked the administration and the relevant departments in the vulnerable area to enhance preparedness as it warned that the main deluge of approximately 65,000 cusecs is expected to reach the area in the next 20 to 24 hours.

The authority said this may lead to low floods in the floodplain areas of Punjab’s Jassar region. Last year, the Indian authorities released 173,000 cusecs of water into the River Ravi. It said the likely impact said per flood limits of River Ravi at Jassar said a “low flood” is expected in the floodplain areas.

The authority stated that the local administration is vigilantly monitoring the situation until July 20. It further advised the public to stay informed and follow guidelines from the relevant administration.