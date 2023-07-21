PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced in NA Session

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in National Assembly Session.

Speaking on the Bill, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said new amendments have been introduced in the bill to enhance credibility of the news content and curbing disinformation as well as misinformation.

She said the definition of fake news has been made part of the bill to ensure objectivity.

She further said that media organizations have also been given representation in the bill.