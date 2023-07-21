PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced in NA Session

PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced in NA Session

Articles
Advertisement
PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced in NA Session

PEMRA (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced in NA Session

Advertisement

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in National Assembly Session.

Speaking on the Bill, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said new amendments have been introduced in the bill to enhance credibility of the news content and curbing disinformation as well as misinformation.

She said the definition of fake news has been made part of the bill to ensure objectivity.

She further said that media organizations have also been given representation in the bill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story