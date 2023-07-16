LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been detained for one month, further delaying his release from jail.

Elahi will be kept under custody at Camp Jail under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has issued the notification stating that Elahi will be detained due to disturbance of law and order.

The notification mentioned two cases in Qila Gujar Singh police station and a case registered in Ghalib Market against Elahi. He will stay in Camp Jail under the Superintendent of Camp Jail for the next one month.

The notification said there are three cases against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is a leader of PTI, who may harm law and order. It said Elahi is also wanted by the police in these cases.

It said action is being taken as he may cause disturbance of law and order and should be detained. The action was taken on recommendations of the District Government, District Intelligence Committee and police.

Advertisement

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana requested the DC in a letter on the grounds that Elahi could become a source of distorting public order.

A day earlier, Lahore High Court LHC) prohibited the authorities from arresting Elahi in any undisclosed case. The court ordered police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment not to arrest the suspect in any undisclosed case against him.

Justice Amjad Rafique passed the order in a case seeking details of cases against the former chief minister. He was earlier this week granted bail in a money laundering after submitting surety bonds.

A large contingent of police arrived at the Camp Jail to take Elahi into custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). However, jail authorities did not release the veteran politician after not receiving the court release order.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s lawyer Aamir Saeed Rawn left the high court with a signature of the Additional Registrar Judicial on the release order.

The release order was handed over to jail authorities but Elahi was not released. Subsequently, police deployed outside left the jail as the superintendent consulted with officials.

Advertisement

Elahi’s lawyer expressed his displeasure after the former chief minister was not released. He said jail authorities cannot even keep a suspect in prison after receiving a release order He said a suspect arrested at night is transferred to jail.