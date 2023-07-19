Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala Jail as wife challenges detention in LHC

Pervaiz Elahi has been shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Elahi’s wife has challenged his detention in Lahore High Court.

Elahi was detained for one month under Section 3 of MPO.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Elahi was moved from Camp Jail in Lahore in the wees hours of Wednesday and shifted to Adiala Jail. He was taken in a police vehicle via the motorway under strict security.

Sources revealed that he was taken from Camp Jail at 1 AM and reached Adiala Jail at 6 AM. Due to the high-profile nature of the case, sources said Elahi has been transferred with the government’s approval.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested under 3 MPO on the orders of deputy commissioner Lahore. He was ordered to stay one month in jail due to a disruption in law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s wife has challenged his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3 MPO) Act in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Begum Qaisara Elahi filed an application through lawyer Amir Saeed Rawn against transferring Pervaiz Elahi to an unknown place and keeping him in custody.

Advertisement

The Government of Punjab, Inspector General Police, IG Prisons, and Deputy Commissioner Lahore have been made respondents in the petition.

The petition said Pervaiz Elahi was transferred from Camp Jail to an unknown location at 1 AM by unknown persons. It urged the court to order the recovery of Pervaiz Elahi and present him before the court.

It urged the court to summon and release Elahi and that he should not be arrested in any other case till the final decision on the petition.

Pervaiz Elahi has been detained for 30 days under MPO. The Lahore deputy commissioner issued the order after receiving a request from the police to detain the senior politician.

Police said two FIRs have been registered against Elahi at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, while another FIR has been registered at Ghalib Market Police Station. It said Elahi and his companions are involved in arson, terrorism, and putting resistance against law enforcement agencies.

A local court in Lahore had ordered the PTI president’s release on bail in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) money laundering case against him.

Advertisement

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in a graft case amid a crackdown on the PTI in the wake of the May 9 protests. He was rearrested multiple times after this in different cases but has refused to quit the party.