Elahi filed the petition in LHC through his lawyer Amir Saeed Ran.

FIA, NAB, anti-corruption, IG Punjab, IG Jail, and DC Lahore made parties.

Urged LHC to declare his detention under 3-MPO null and void.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Pervaiz Elahi on Monday challenged his detention at Camp Jail under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in the Lahore High Court.

Elahi filed the petition in LHC through his lawyer Amir Saeed Ran and made Federation Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), inspector general (IG) Punjab, inspector general (IG) Jail, and deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore parties in it.

The position taken states that the Lahore High Court granted security bail to the petitioner in terrorism case and ordered not to arrest the petitioner in any unknown, secret case or pending inquiry.

Added that the jail authorities illegally kept the PTI president in custody instead of releasing him despite receiving a warning.

In order to make the illegal action look legal, DC Lahore has issued a detention order; the petition stated.

Further mentioned that the DC’s detention notification after a court order is tantamount to giving effect to the judicial decision.

Elahi urged the LHC to declare the notification of his detention under 3-MPO null and void.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider has issued the notification stating that Elahi will be detained due to a disturbance of law and order.

The notification mentioned two cases in Qila Gujar Singh police station and a case registered in Ghalib Market against Elahi. PTI president will stay in Camp Jail under the Superintendent of Camp Jail for the next one month.

The notification said there are three cases against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is a leader of PTI, who may harm law and order. It said Elahi is also wanted by the police in these cases.

It said action is being taken as he may cause a disturbance of law and order and should be detained. The action was taken on recommendations of the District Government, District Intelligence Committee, and police.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana requested the DC in a letter on the grounds that Elahi could become a source of distorting public order.

A day earlier, Lahore High Court LHC) prohibited the authorities from arresting Elahi in any undisclosed case. The court ordered police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment not to arrest the suspect in any undisclosed case against him.

Justice Amjad Rafique passed the order in a case seeking details of cases against the former chief minister. He was earlier this week granted bail in a money laundering after submitting surety bonds.

A large contingent of police arrived at the Camp Jail to take Elahi into custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). However, jail authorities did not release the veteran politician after not receiving the court release order.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s lawyer Aamir Saeed Rawn left the high court with the signature of the Additional Registrar Judicial on the release order.

The release order was handed over to jail authorities but Elahi was not released. Subsequently, police deployed outside left the jail as the superintendent consulted with officials.

Elahi’s lawyer expressed his displeasure after the former chief minister was not released. He said jail authorities cannot even keep a suspect in prison after receiving a release order He said a suspect arrested at night is transferred to jail.