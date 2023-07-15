Pervez Khattak holds consultations ahead of forming new political party

Pervez Khattak held political discussions ahead of forming his own political party.

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has held political discussions ahead of forming his own political party, days after he was sacked from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to reports, Pervez Khattak met with many political leaders in Islamabad. The former defence minister has completed the first round of consultation for the formation of a new party.

The second round of meetings and consultations with former members of the National and provincial assembly will be held in Peshawar, sources revealed. Khattak will lead the new political party and is holding contacts with like-minded political leaders.

Speaking to local journalists via telephone in Nowshera, Khattak said his first priority is setting up his own political party. He said consultations are being held with his political allies for the formation of the new party.

Khattak said if it is not possible to establish his political party, then he can announce joining any other political party. “I have left PTI. I will not do politics again under the banner of PTI,” he said.

Khattak denied the statements attributed to him against the PTI Chairman. “I have nothing to do with the statements against Imran Khan attributed to me. I used to respect Imran Khan yesterday, I still do today,” he said.

Earlier this week, the PTI terminated the basic member of senior leader Pervez Khattak after he failed to reply to a show-cause notice after disciplinary action was taken against him. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued a notice that Pervez Khattak’s basic membership has been terminated with immediate effect.

The notice said Khattak did not provide a satisfactory answer within the stipulated timeframe after a show cause notice was issued regarding “contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party.” “Your membership from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been terminated with immediate effect,” the notice added.

The PTI initiated action against senior leader Pervez Khattak for allegedly encouraging members to quit the party and issued a show-cause notice.

Pervez Khattak was the provincial president of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He served as KP chief minister during the PTI tenure from 2013 to 2018. Khattak announced his resignation from all positions of the party in the wake of May 9 incidents following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

It was reported that Pervez Khattak has decided to form a new political party or faction within the PTI. Several PI deserters are expected to join the new political setup. Khattak has claimed that more than 50 former parliamentarians are in contact with him and would join his new political set-up.