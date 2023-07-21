Petroleum dealers postpone strike for two days

KARACHI: Petroleum dealers have decided to postpone the strike for two days after they have been given written assurances.

It has been decided during negotiations held between Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association that within 48 hours, the committee will sit again and finalise the dealers’ commission.

The Advisor Petroleum formed a committee to review the issue of dealers’ margins.

The committee will make the dealer’s margin working within 48 hours.

The talks in Karachi were not successful and the final round of negotiations will take place 48 hours later.

Advertisement

Two rounds of talks were held to resolve issue but it could not been fixed and it was decided that the committee would meet again within two days.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Chairman Abdul Sami Khan threatened to shut down fuel stations indefinitely from July 22, if their demands were not met, Bol News reported.

Exclusively talking to Bol News, Abdul Sami Khan said Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik was going to meet them today. To a query, he said it was not necessary that they should raise petrol price or lower it, they could adjust it. “It is the government’s duty to adjust the levy. We also are worried about the masses,” he said demanding “appropriate” margin of profit in petrol per liter. He said the ruling coalition government had lower their profit from 4 per cent to 2.40 per cent per liter.

The PPDA chief said the caretaker government, that will come anytime soon, would not have the power in this regard. They wanted to remind the government whatever agreements were made with them, he said.

He said if they could not make a living, they would not be able to run the pumps and it was a loss to the public. He said they wanted to get a suitable margin in profit.