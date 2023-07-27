PHC approves Ali Muhammad Khan’s bail

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday approved bail of former federal minister of state Ali Muhammad Khan, Bol News reported.

The hearing of the bail application was conducted by a two-member bench consisting of Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan. Ali Zaman and Nadeem Shah Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The court granted bail to Ali Muhammad Khan and ordered to release him.

Justice Ejaz Anwar directed that the Mardan deputy commissioner should appear himself at the next hearing. “If a deputy commissioner is made an example, then no one will do illegal work,” Ejaz Anwar said summoning the Mardan deputy commissioner on August 8.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 8.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said the PHC declared Ali Muhammad Khan’s arrest under 3MPO illegal and ordered his immediate release. “Before this, Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested 8 times,” he said.