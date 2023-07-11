PM appreciate Bill Gates over his foundation’s services in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates hold telephone conversation.

Discussed public health and sector programs.

Bill Gates praised PM Shehbaz’s leadership and Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated Bill Gates for the services of his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in Pakistan.

Co-chair of the BMGF and PM Shehbaz held a telephone conversation and discussed public health and sector programs.

PM stated the government’s first priority is to eliminate polio, protecting children from fatal diseases, and controlling the problems of malnutrition.

Added that their government is paying special attention to the inclusion of all in resources.

“We want to make the ongoing cooperation with the foundation even better and more productive,” the premier said.

While, Bill Gates praised PM Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio and assured full support to the nation in saving its children from the disease.

Advertisement

The leaders also discussed about malnutrition, stunted growth, provision of essential disease prevention services, issues related to digitalization of Micro Payment Gateway Rast and National Savings Program.

PM Shehbaz and Bill Gates agreed upon conituing work with full cooperation and collaboration.