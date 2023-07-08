PM assures transparency, merit in distributing laptops to youth 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that transparency and merit will be the guiding principles in the selection of recipients for the laptop scheme.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the nationwide launch of the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme yesterday resumed the fascinating journey the PML-N government had started in Punjab under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“Nothing makes me happier than doing my bit for the empowerment of our youth & students, who hold the destiny of this country in their hands,” he said.

“It is a fascinating journey of how these laptops helped students with their studies, become entrepreneurs & pursue gainful careers over the last decade.”

He said the laptop scheme has truly been a game-changer, which led to sterling success stories. Under the present scheme, he said 100,000 laptops will be distributed among the students of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Nothing makes me happier than doing my bit for the empowerment of our youth & students, who hold the destiny of this country in their hands. The nationwide launch of Prime Minister’s laptop scheme yesterday resumed the journey the PML-N government had started under the leadership… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 8, 2023

A day ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the laptop scheme for youth, which was one of the flagship initiatives of the previous PML-N government.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the distribution of laptops amongst the students of various universities, he said billion of rupees have been allocated in the current fiscal year budget for distribution of one hundred thousand laptops on merit to the youth.

Advertisement

The prime minister said if there are resources, he will provide ten million laptops to the youth as Pakistan’s development and prosperity lie in it.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that thousands of laptops were distributed amongst youth when he served as chief minister of Punjab. He said these laptops enabled the youth to acquire education online and become freelancers after the breakout of Covid-19.

The prime minister said it is the requirement of modern day that educated and talented youth are equipped with a laptop. He expressed confidence that with the hard work of the youth, Pakistan would register major successes on the economic front.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said youth is the future and the country’s prosperity is linked with them. Referring to the steps being taken for their uplift, he said Rs5 billion have been allocated in the budget for provision of agriculture loans to the youth. He said a further five billion rupees have been earmarked to provide vocational training to them.

In her remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima said the PML-N has always launched initiatives such as Prime Minister Youth Program to empower the youth.

Advertisement یوتھ پروگرام کے تحت شروع کی گئی لیپ ٹاپ سکیم اب پاکستانی نوجوانوں کی ترقی کا ایک نظریہ بن چکی ہے ۔ اس سکیم سے نا صرف علمی انقلاب بلکہ آن لائن روزگار کے عملی مواقع بھی پیدا ہو رہے ہیں ۔ آج مجھے یہ جان کر بے حد خوشی ہوئی کہ اس مفید سکیم سے بہترین فوائد حاصل کرتے ہوئے ہمارے ہونہار… pic.twitter.com/DnZqyOTDle — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 7, 2023