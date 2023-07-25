PM commends coalition govt’s efforts in resolving economic crisis

He emphasized that all coalition government parties had united to ensure economic stability.

PM pledged to reduce government expenses to break the cycle of seeking financial aid.

He criticized the PTI government for halting projects initiated by former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that despite the most difficult period in history, the coalition government managed to lead the country out of an economic crisis.

In the past 16 months, the government confronted severe challenges, including devastating floods shortly after assuming office.

PM made these remarks during the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony of eight development projects in the energy and communication sectors.

He emphasized that all coalition government parties had united to ensure economic stability, putting aside political considerations.

Added that this collective determination helped the country overcome the crisis, resulting in record wheat production in a decade and saving billions of dollars.

However, PM Shehbaz accused PTI chairman of exploiting the situation for political gain, disregarding the country’s interests.

Advertisement

The premier pledged to reduce government expenses to break the cycle of seeking financial aid. He also highlighted the Pakistan Green Initiative, aiming to lead the country towards new heights of development and prosperity.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), expressed gratitude to the PM for his personal interest in the region’s development.

He criticized the PTI government for halting projects initiated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hindering economic progress.

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir highlighted the government’s efforts in completing development projects that were suspended between 2018 and 2022.

He praised the Prime Minister’s intervention, which added 5000 MW of electricity to the national grid in just 16 months.

Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood affirmed the government’s commitment to creating a road link between Gwadar Port and Central Asian countries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Advertisement

Added projects inaugurated by Nawaz Sharif were being restored and completed in various areas, particularly in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik stated that, on the Prime Minister’s direction, efforts were being made to ensure sufficient energy supply to the people at affordable prices.

Added significant gas reserves were discovered over the last year, with a portion already injected into the system.

The event was attended by various officials, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, National Assembly Deputy Speaker, provincial ministers, and government officials.