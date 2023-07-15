PM condoles with Jahangir Tareen over death of his brother

PM Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited the residence of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and condoled over the death of his brother.

The prime minister offered fateha for Alamgir Tareen, brother of Jahangir Tareen, who passed away earlier this month.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and granting patience to the bereaved family.

In a shocking incident, Alamgir Tareen passed away after allegedly committing suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Police said Alamgir allegedly committed suicide at his residence in the Gulberg area of Lahore. His family found his body in a pool of blood in his room when he did not open the door.

Alamgir left a handwritten note citing mental health reasons and taking steroids as the reason for inflicting self-harm. The 63-year-old Alamgir was single but was expected to marry later this year in December.

His family said Alamgir didn’t come out of his room till 10AM when his domestic worker arrived on duty. The servant peeked into the room through a window to find him “covered in blood” and immediately informed Jahangir Tareen.

Alamgir was the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans. He established a name for himself as a leading businessman in South Punjab and operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country.

He did his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his Masters degree from prestigious Yale University.