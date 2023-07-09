PM decides to appoint Trade Officer in India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Trade and Investment Officer in India despite the suspension of trading between the two countries, BOL News reported.

The important decision has been made just a month before the constitutional term of the government end to appoint the officer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Sources revealed that the prime minister approved to start the process for the appointment of Trade and Investment Officer in New Delhi. The prime minister also abolished the post for Grade 20 Trade and Investment officer in India, sources added. It has been decided to appoint the post of Trade and Investment Consular of Grade 19 in New Delhi, sources further said.

Pakistan suspended trade with India in August 2019 after the revocation of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. The government has refused to restore trading relations under the Modi government or until the status of Kashmir is reinstated.

Commerce Ministry sources said there has been no change in the trade policy with India. They said the appointment of a Trade and Investment Officer in India has nothing to do with the revival of trading ties and is a routine posting.