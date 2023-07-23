PM expresses grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the death of a senior member of the royal family of Qatar Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

In a tweet on Sunday, he extended his deepest condolences to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the bereaved family. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

In October 2021, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Thani was named Minister of Commerce and Industry. From March 2018 until October 2021, he served as the Deputy Governor and Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Central Bank.

Sheikh Mohammed was appointed as the Qatar Financial Markets Authority’s Chairman of the Board of Directors in April 2018, and later that year, he was named the QFC Regulatory Authority’s Deputy Chairman until October 2021. From 2019 until 2021, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Development Bank.

Sheikh Mohammed had a number of key positions there before being appointed to the Qatar Central Bank in March 2018. He served as the organization’s director of risk management until 2012.