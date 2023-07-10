PM forms interview board to appoint Trade Officers abroad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed an interview board for the appointment of trade officers in Pakistani missions abroad, BOL News reported.

The prime minister has appointed the federal commerce minister as chairman of the interview board. The board includes Secretary Commerce, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Board of Investment, and an expert from the private sector.

The board will conduct interviews for the appointment of trade officers abroad, sources said. The board will have the authority to assign up to 40 marks to the candidates. After the interview, the board will send the names of candidates to the prime minister. The process for the appointment of trade officers will be completed after the prime minister’s approval.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Trade and Investment Officer in India despite the suspension of trading between the two countries

The important decision has been made just a month before the constitutional term of the government end to appoint the officer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The prime minister approved to commence the process for the appointment of Trade and Investment Officer in New Delhi.

The prime minister also abolished the post for Grade 20 Trade and Investment officer in India. It has been decided to appoint the post Grade 19 consular to the post in New Delhi.

Pakistan suspended trade with India in August 2019 after the revocation of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. The government has refused to restore trading relations under the Modi government or until the status of Kashmir is reinstated.

Commerce Ministry sources said there has been no change in the trade policy with India. They said the appointment of a Trade and Investment Officer in India has nothing to do with the revival of trading ties and is a routine posting.

