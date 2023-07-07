PM inaugurates LIMS to modernize agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) to modernize the agriculture sector.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also participated in the opening ceremony in Rawalpindi. The ceremony was also attended by federal ministers, chief secretaries of provincial governments, agricultural experts and senior army officials.

The federal government and the Pakistan Army have developed the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) to modernize the agriculture sector by consolidation and reclamation of uncultivated wasteland.

LIMS is aimed at developing the master plan for modern farming, optimal decision making and supporting precision farming. Under the plan, over three million employment opportunities will be created with a boost in the agro-industry and will generate accumulative activity of two trillion rupees.

LIMS will help in reducing domestic agricultural imports, increasing exports and meeting the food needs of the growing population and food security in Pakistan. It will provide simultaneous access to information on climate change, satellite crop monitoring, water, fertilizer, and spray focus areas to the farmers.

Under LIMS, modern technology will be utilized to boost agricultural production by using on deserted and low-yielding agricultural lands. Several projects are being partnered with Saudi Arabia, China, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, which will definitely increase Pakistan’s agriculture exports.

Similarly, new canals will be built to store flood water besides the latest irrigation techniques like modular drip irrigation, sprinkler and pivot irrigation will be implemented.

LIMS has also designed a comprehensive framework to provide real-time information and guidance to farmers such as soil quality, water needs, weather forecast, high-yield crops with maximum profitability, and market