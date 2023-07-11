PM launches laptop scheme for KP students

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the laptop scheme in KP.

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the laptop scheme for talented students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas, enabling them to continue their studies and contemporary research.

The laptop distribution ceremony was held at Governor House and attended by KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, PM Adviser Amir Muqam, federal and provincial Ministers, Chairman HEC and large number of students were present,

The prime minister distributed laptops among the position-holder students of different universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the laptops scheme was launched for all the talented students of the country including KP that was being distributed strictly on merit. No favouritism or nepotism would be tolerated in its distribution, he added.

The prime minister said that 100,000 laptops would be distributed among students in the country this year. A total of one million laptops were distributed so far among students under the PM scheme in the country. He said the laptops would help students to excel in their studies and get dignified jobs in the competitive IT market.

The prime minister said that the laptops distributed by the PML-N government had greatly helped students to continue their studies during the testing time of COVID-19.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played a key role in saving the country from the menace of terrorism and held the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies, police, doctors, engineers, traders and people in high esteem.

Pakistan has all natural resources including precious lands for agriculture and mineral wealth, and only strong will was required to take the country out of existing challenges, he added.

The prime minister said that a comprehensive programme has been prepared for the promotion of Information technology, agriculture and mineral resources, and increasing exports to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for youth.

He said that the deal with IMF was made in compulsion for the economic stability of the country. “We have to take lessons from past mistakes and instead of blaming each other, have to work hard and move forward,” he said.

He announced an increase in laptop distribution from the existing 100,000 to 400,000 in accordance with the province’s population ratio per year if voted to power. He said that quality research and education were imperative for sustainable development and economic growth.

The prime minister said that the re-happening of the May 9 vandalism incident can be countered through the promotion of education for which the government decided to distribute laptops among students to divert their attention towards studies. He said the government will have to work for the elimination of corruption and favouritism and uphold the supremacy of merit.