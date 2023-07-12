PM launches Pakistan Endowment Fund for adding digital skills, constitutional studies in national curriculum

PM emphasized his commitment to education as a form of worship rather than politics.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education during a ceremony, announcing a fixed budget of Rs 14 billion for the program over the next four years, with Rs 3 billion allocated for the current fiscal year.

He expressed his desire for the project to continue indefinitely, with increased funding, in order to provide higher education opportunities to deserving students.

He also urged the incoming government to prioritize the education sector and suggested enhancing funding to Rs 140 billion over the next 10 years.

He highlighted his previous initiative, the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), which benefited over 400,000 students and emphasized his commitment to education as a form of worship rather than politics.

PM Shehbaz also mentioned the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting, where approval of a $3 billion stand-by agreement with Pakistan was expected.

He expressed concern about the reliance on friendly countries and financial institutions to prevent default, emphasizing the need for self-reliance and efforts toward the country’s development and prosperity.

He cited China as an example and emphasized the importance of focusing on various sectors, particularly education, to regain lost glory.

Additionally, the Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanvir Hussain, mentioned that the program was modeled after the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) and aimed to provide merit-based scholarships to talented students in fields such as engineering, nursing, agriculture, social sciences, and allied health sciences.

Rana Tanvir also highlighted the inclusion of computer coding and constitutional studies in the national curriculum, which was agreed upon by all provinces under the PM’s leadership.

The scholarships would be administered through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST), according to the Federal Secretary of Education, Waseem Ajmal.